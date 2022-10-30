Home Health Beware of eating this pasta: this is what can happen
Beware of eating this pasta: this is what can happen

Beware of eating this pasta: this is what can happen

According to a recent analysis carried out recently, there are considerable dangers to health in some brands of pasta sold in Italy due to the presence of pesticides and glyphosate. On this topic, months ago, a really interesting service was broadcast at Striscia la Notizia, a service that aroused the interest of all Italians. The theme was precisely the quality of the Italian pasta, analyzed and rated based on the type of grain used and the possible presence of substances. According to the survey conducted, many of the pasta on sale in various Italian supermarkets would be contaminated by glyphatousthat is a pesticide increasingly under accusation as it is considered carcinogenic even if unfortunately it is still widely used everywhere, including our country.

During the episode of Striscia la Notizia, Max Laudadio, the journalist employed in this type of service, recounted the investigation conducted on Italian pasta and on the potential dangers of it, reporting the results that emerged from the analysis and advising to avoid the consumption of some brands because they are contaminated by mycotoxins and glycophate as a result of wheat imports from the United States and Canada. Precisely to avoid these contaminations, many big names in the Italian pasta they have decided to completely renounce the wheat coming from those areas to reduce any potential risk.

During an interview with experts, a ‘oncologa who were asked about the real dangers linked to glyphatoxin, and mycotoxins. Returning to the analysis conducted, as many as 20 different brands of spaghetti were sent to the laboratory, and based on the results obtained, the hypothesis emerged that that overseas cargo could end up on our plates with its bulky herbicide luggage. probable carcinogen for Iarc. In 7 types of pasta out of 20 analyzed, traces of glyphosate were found and in 6 of these 7 the wheat was also imported from non-European countries.

Is it wheat from Canada? For some samples of pasta the suspicion was very strong but there is no certainty as the labeling legislation present in the package allows companies to generically indicate the origin “Ue” it’s the “not EU“, Without specifying. Certainly the glyphosate however, it is not only used from abroad, as evidenced by its concentration – although it is often contained and always below the legal limits as for many other samples – found in Italian spaghetti with 100% Italian wheat.

