One of the most loved cheeses by Italians has been withdrawn from the market. The alarm came directly from the ministry of health as a harmful bacterium was found: this is what it is.

Many times we have found ourselves talking about some foods that have been withdrawn from the market. This is due to the presence of bacteria and harmful substances that are dangerous for the health of many people. Also this time the same thing happened, where one of the most renowned and consumed cheeses in the homes of Italians was withdrawn.

What alarmed and urged consumers not to eat cheese was the Ministry of Health. Yet another food recall has been put into practice. A much more common practice than you think and which is adopted every time a product is withdrawn on the market as the manufacturer realizes that something is wrong. The goal is always to protect people’s health.

In this specific case, the reason for the recall was because of the bacterium listeria. The same one that had caused the withdrawal from the market of a salami with consequent recall. To be at the center of attention, this time, is one of the most consumed cheeses in our country, namely the gorgonzola. The recall was recently dictated and was published in theAnsa. Let’s get to know the details of the product.

Gorgonzola contaminated by the Listeria bacterium: the Ministry’s alarm

Let’s go back to talking about a new food contaminated by a bacterium. This time, the Ministry of Health‘s alarm was raised on gorgonzola. The reason for this official recall was because of the “Possible presence of listeria monocytogenes”. A bacterium that can cause serious infections and can sometimes be fatal to the life of fibulae, especially among the youngest.

A lot of the Sweet Gorgonzola DOP which bears the brand Italian pasturesas specified on the online portal of theAnsa. It is learned on the official website of the Ministry of Health that the product has undergone a recall. While the cheese-making company is the Gelmini Carlo dairywhose headquarters are located in Besate, in the province of Milan.

As for the product in question, we are talking about a piece of gorgonzola that was put on sale in a 300 gram pack. And that is inside the shops Eurospinone of the cheapest supermarkets in Italy. Precisely for this reason the lotto 218246252 was withdrawn due to microbiological risk.

The Ministry has promptly recommended not to consume the product at all if you have it at home. And he advised everyone to bring it back to the store where it was purchased. In this case the consumer will have the refund back or will see a replacement. Obviously this is a problem relating only to the indicated lotthe rest of the production of the well-known dairy has passed all tests.