Health

Bianca Balti and preventive mastectomy, why it is done and what the BRCA mutation is

It was the 90s when the American geneticist Mary-Claire King discovered the link between a gene – BRCA1 – and the hereditary forms of breast and ovarian cancer. That discovery started a revolution that has led to “deciphering” the genetics of various tumors and thanks to which today many people can know if they are at high risk of developing them and, if they want, take action to prevent them (when possible) – as Bianca Balti and before that Angelina Jolie, as well as thousands of other women have chosen to do – or follow a “special” medical program to diagnose them as soon as possible.

