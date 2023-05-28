Home » Biden, I’m Sure I’ll Sign the Debt Agreement – Final Hour
Biden, I'm Sure I'll Sign the Debt Agreement – Final Hour

Biden, I'm Sure I'll Sign the Debt Agreement – Final Hour
(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, MAY 28 – Joe Biden said he was sure that the agreement on the debt ceiling reached yesterday evening with the Republicans will be approved in Congress and will arrive on his desk for signature. Speaking with reporters following the White House on his return from Camp David, the president also announced a phone call with Kevin McCarthy at 2 pm (8 pm in Italy). When asked if there were any loose ends in the deal, Biden replied, “none.” (HANDLE).

