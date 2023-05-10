bigger, bigger, better looking

Today we learn interesting new details about what will be the flagships of Apple of 2024; in fact, it seems that iPhone 16 Pro e Pro Max they will be bigger, bigger (and why not, even more beautiful) than the current models and those arriving in September. Specifically, we read that they will have screens of – respectively – 6.3 and 6.9 inches. This very particular indiscretion was reported by the insider and sector analyst of the Display Supply Chain Consultants chain, Ross Young.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: what do we know today?

The well-known analyst reported to the MacRumors portal what the screen sizes of the new iPhones of 2024 will be. The CEO also added that the measurements of 6.3 and 6.9 inches have been rounded up. He also said that he will officially communicate these details during the next Display Week to be held in Los Angeles on May 23rd.

In any case, the news is rather curious: it seems that iPhones tend to get bigger and bigger, especially the gigantic Pro Max. If you think that we once had the “Plus” with a 5.5-inch screen (but with abundant frames) and today we’re going in a direction that makes phones more and more like mini tablets, it’s strange. Returning to 2023 however, know that the dimensions of the devices will not change with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

