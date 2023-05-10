At least 12 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip – Xinhua English.news.cn

Israeli air strikes kill at least 12 in Gaza

According to Xinhua News Agency, the Israel Defense Forces airstrikes on multiple targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Jihad) in the Gaza Strip in the early morning of the 9th. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least 12 people were killed in the airstrikes.

The Associated Press, citing witnesses as its source, reported explosions on the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah. The airstrikes targeted the training sites of Pakistani militants and lasted for several hours.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that at least 12 Palestinians were killed and 20 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces statement said that Israeli warplanes launched an attack code-named “Operation Shield and Sword” on the Jihad target, killing three Jihad commanders.

In view of the possibility of Palestinian militants launching rockets into Israel, the Israeli army asked people living in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip to prepare to enter bunkers before the air strikes, and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people in open areas and indoors of more than 100 people. After the air strikes began, the Israeli army closed the Erez and Kerem Shalom ports on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Tensions in the Palestine-Israel region have continued to heat up since the Israeli police and Palestinians clashed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 5. On the 2nd of this month, a senior jihad member who had been on hunger strike for more than 80 days in an Israeli prison died. Jihad immediately fired rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, and the Israeli side dispatched warplanes to attack Jihad’s targets.