Black fly: what to do after a bite? | > – Guide

Status: 06.07.2023 2:08 p.m

Black flies look like flies and do not sting, but bite. The itching can be very uncomfortable. This is how you protect yourself from the small insects and treat their bites.

About fifty different types of black flies are known in Germany, in northern Germany they are particularly widespread in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony. Cows, horses and other grazing animals are their preferred host animals, so they feel particularly at home in rural areas. Because they need flowing water to lay their eggs, blackflies tend to be found near rivers and streams.

Black fly: Not a sting, but a bite

Visually, the mosquitoes, which are only about two to six millimeters in size, are reminiscent of normal flies. Unlike typical mosquitoes, they fly silently. Black flies are so-called pool suckers: This means that they do not bite, but bite a small wound in the skin. After the bite, they inject a protein cocktail that inhibits blood clotting and numbs the puncture site. They then suck out the small pool of blood that accumulates on the skin. Only female blackflies suck blood – they need it for their offspring.

Blackfly: Detect bite

The black fly bite can be very itchy and leave a wound larger than a normal mosquito bite. A small red dot usually develops at the site of the bite, followed by a reddened swelling. As a result, a larger, violently itchy bruise can form around the skin area.

Treat blackfly bite

The severe itching tempts you to scratch the affected area of ​​skin. You should definitely refrain from doing this – even if it’s difficult – because scratching can cause pathogens to get into the wound, which can then become inflamed. It is best to first disinfect and cool the bite, for example with a wet washcloth or a cooling pad. As with a “normal” mosquito bite, antipruritic ointments and anti-allergic gels are beneficial. A so-called bite healer can also help: it heats the affected area of ​​skin and destroys the proteins injected by the mosquito that cause the itching.

Allergic reaction possible

The protein cocktail that the mosquito injects can cause an allergic reaction in some people and, in the worst case, allergic shock. If the bite site swells very much, gets very hot or if symptoms such as fever, chills or circulatory problems occur, those affected should go to the doctor or call the emergency number 112.

Black fly: How to protect yourself

Black flies prefer to stay near cattle pastures and water bodies. They do not enter apartments. Before going for walks outdoors, especially near running water, it is advisable to apply mosquito repellent to protect yourself. Agents with diethyltoluamide (DEET) or Icaridin are particularly effective, but they are suspected of being harmful to the environment. Long, airy clothing and closed shoes also keep the animals away. Since the larvae develop particularly well in heat and high humidity, black flies are more common in hot, humid summers. The animals are particularly active at dusk and dawn, but also fly at other times of the day.

How dangerous are black flies?

Although the bite of the black fly is unpleasant, the species found in Germany do not transmit any diseases. The greatest danger is the risk of infection and thus the risk of blood poisoning. If symptoms such as fever, chills or tachycardia occur after a bite, you should definitely consult a doctor. In some tropical regions, however, black flies can transmit roundworms that cause what is known as river blindness.

