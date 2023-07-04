Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 4 July 2023

Wall Street will be closed today for holidays. Red start for Tenaris. Positive start for Enel. AATECH fails to make money

The main indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers started the session with fractional variations.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up 0.33% to 28,540 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.28%. On equality the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.07%) and the FTSE Italia Star (+0,04%).

I major US stock indexes recorded minimal changes on the first day of the week. The session ended at 19.00 (Italian time) on the eve of the Independence Day holiday: on July 4, 2023 Wall Street will be closed. The Dow Jones recorded a modest gain of 0.03% to 34,418 points, while the S&P500 rose 0.12% to 4,456 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+0.21% to 13,817 points).

Negative closure for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index dropped 0.98% to 33,423 points, after fluctuating between a low of 33,339 points and a high of 33,576 points.

Il bitcoin it touched 31,000 dollars (about 28,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it stands at just under 170 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP exceeding 4.15%.

L’euro it is back above $1.09.

Starting in red for Tenaris (-0,36% a 13,66 euro). The company announced that it has completed the acquisition of a further stake in the Usiminas control group. The total value of the operation amounts to 23 million dollars. Tenaris will increase its stake in the Usiminas control group to 9.8% of the capital.

Stellar earns 0.65% to 16.398 euros. The Ministry of Transport communicated that 138,927 were registered in Italy in June 2023, an increase of 9.2% compared to the 127,232 of the same period last year. On the other hand, the sales of Stellantis are in sharp decline. In June 2023, group registrations amounted to approximately 43 thousand units, down by 11.2% compared to the approximately 48.5 thousand cars sold in June 2022. As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 30, 9%.

Positive start for Enel (+1,44% a 6,33 euro).

All’Euronext Growth Milan AATECH fails to make price due to excess rise. Borsa Italiana has communicated that from Tuesday 4 July 2023 and until further communication on the company’s ordinary shares, it will not be possible to place orders without a price limit (orders at best). On the first day of listing on Euronext Growth Milan, the stock recorded a 50% jump to 1.5 euros. The company’s shares had been placed at one euro.

