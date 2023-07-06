Brazilian Trans Woman Faces Discrimination and Bullying at Gym in Bari, Seeks Compensation

Transgender woman files complaint against gym in Bari for discrimination

A 27-year-old Brazilian transgender woman, Flavia, has filed a complaint against a gym in the Poggiofranco district of Bari, Italy, for alleged discriminatory behavior towards her. Flavia, who frequently visits Bari for work, expressed her disappointment and frustration at finding herself targeted because of her transgender identity and race.

Flavia has been undergoing her transition for the past fourteen years and firmly believes that her sexual orientation should not impact her everyday life. However, her recent experiences at the gym have proved otherwise.

In an interview, Flavia explained that she was often subjected to mocking comments and insults while trying to carry out her workouts peacefully. She described these incidents as “provocations” intended to make her feel unwelcome in the gym. Despite initially pretending that nothing had happened, Flavia eventually reached her breaking point on June 29.

After approaching the gym owner to intervene, Flavia expressed her discomfort and requested that appropriate action be taken. However, instead of addressing her concerns, the owner dismissed her, claiming that everyone at the gym was friends. The situation escalated further when the owner repeatedly insulted Flavia, telling her she had “worms in her head” and asserting that the gym was his personal space.

Flavia, who considers the gym to be a place for individuals to train and not the owner’s personal residence, decided to take legal action. Through her lawyer, Nicolò Nono D’Achille, she has filed a complaint seeking compensation for the “material damage caused by the lack of training and moral damage for the gratuitous harassment suffered of a defamatory nature which also make the host structure jointly responsible.”

Flavia’s story sheds light on the struggles faced by individuals who simply want to go about their daily lives without facing discrimination. She believes it is unjust that going to the gym has become a source of distress due to these discriminatory attitudes.

Flavia emphasizes that her decision to share her ordeal is not driven by revenge but rather a desire to hold those responsible accountable. Having grown up in a supportive environment devoid of harassment, she finds it absurd that some individuals derive satisfaction from engaging in discriminatory, racist, and homotransphobic behavior. Flavia hopes that the perpetrators will face legal consequences for their actions.

Her case highlights the need for broader societal awareness and acceptance, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their gender identity or race, can live a life free from discrimination and harassment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

