CARBONERA – He started fighting against breast cancer at just 27 years old. And now, after two years of visits, therapies and surgery, Giulia Lazzari, a 29-year-old psychologist from Carbonera, a former student of the Canova high school, decided to share her experience to raise awareness of the importance of prevention in order to arrive at an early diagnosis, a fundamental aspect to increase the chances of a successful outcome of the treatments. After approaching Cafè Coraggio, an initiative launched by the Giovanni XXIII nursing home in Monastier in collaboration with the Lilt of Treviso, on Friday she did it for the first time in person in front of the students of H-Farm on the occasion of the Healthy Bodies information seminar & Beautiful minds, promoted by John XXIII herself.

PATH

For Giulia too, as often happens, it all started unexpectedly. Especially in the light of the young age. “I heard a strange warmth in the breast. There were small signs. And luckily I listened to my body requesting a visit – she says – at the age of 27 I was asked for the first time if I knew how to do self-palpation. And I just had no idea. Unfortunately for me it was already late but not so late. And from there it all started ». She underwent one bilateral mastectomythen to both breasts, in the unit of the Treviso hospital, at the axillary emptying and following the radiotherapy. Even earlier she had decided to cryopreserve your own eggs. A choice made in order not to preclude the possibility of having children even in the event of any fertility problems related to oncological pathology. “I spent almost two years between visits, tests and exams. Life has become hectic. But now I am taking my life back into my hand – explains Giulia Lazzari – I can say that I have opened a parenthesis that is not yet closed but that is taking on a new form. Also with regard to the information aspect: now I want to share my experience with all women ».

THE MESSAGE

“Prevention is care and love for oneself – he adds – with the awareness that we are talking about the most important thing of all: health“. A message more than ever heard that arrives in October, a month dedicated to raising awareness for the prevention of breast cancer. Lilt’s Pink Ribbon campaign aims to do just that. In particular, the association is giving the possibility to undergo free breast examinations, offered in collaboration with the Breast Units of the USL della Marca. A camper is being made to travel to ensure performance on the territory in an itinerant way. The calendar is tight. And it will also continue in the first part of November. In the Marca alone, more than 900 new cases of breast cancer are registered per year. “Even if there is an increase between 1 and 2% per year – explains Alessandro Gava, president of Lilt Treviso – the cure rates now reach 90% precisely if the diagnosis is early”. And it is exactly for this reason, as Giulia never tires of repeating, that prevention is fundamental.