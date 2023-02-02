A shot of the spray, inhaled from a very simple balloon, and the gas immediately rises. Inexpensive and popular, it is so loved by young people that they don’t have much money. In addition, it is known with an adjective with a pet name, “hilarious”. The gas, of course. Captivating for an amazing substance, nitrous oxide which, with the initials N2O, was born as an anesthetic and which finds various applications in the medical field.