At 9.00 the placement of the nineteenth tranche of the BTP Italia will restart. At the end of the first day, the security maturing in March 2028 had obtained requests for around 3.64 billion euro

Also on the occasion of placement of the Btp Italia in March 2028 SoldiOnline will follow the progress of the offer with continuous updates. This is the nineteenth tranche since – in March 2012 – the MEF launched this instrument, indexed to Italian inflation and expressly designed for small savers.

The placement period is between Monday 6 March 2023 and Thursday 9 March. The first three days for savers, the last for institutional operators.

READ ALL: The characteristics of the BTP Italia March 2028

BTP ITALIA – NINETEENTH TRANCHE: SECOND DAY DIRECT (7 MARCH 2023)

Ore 8.00 – At 9.00 the placement of the nineteenth tranche of the BTP Italia will restart. At the end of the first day, the security maturing in March 2028 had obtained requests for approximately 3.64 billion euroscompared to the 3.18 billion obtained on the first day by the BTP Italia November 2028 placed in November 2022.

BTP ITALIA – NINETEENTH TRANCHE: FIRST DAY LIVE (6 MARCH 2023)

Ore 17.30 – The first day of placement of the new BTP Italia maturing in March 2028 closed with a collection value of approximately 3.64 billion euro. More than 132,000 contracts were signed. In the previous issue of November 2022, the orders collected on the first day of placement amounted to approximately 3.18 billion euros, based on 103,000 contracts.

Ore 17.00 – About half an hour after the end of the first day of placement of the BTP Italia in March 2028 demand exceeded 3.55 billion euros, based on 129,000 contracts. Subscriptions has already exceeded the total of the first day of placement of the BTP Italia November 2028.

Ore 16.00 – The offer of the nineteenth tranche of the BTP Italia continues at a rapid pace. After about seven hours of placement orders have arrived for 3.27 billion euros on the basis of over 118,000 contracts. At the same time in the previous issue of November 2022, orders amounted to 2.89 billion euros, from almost 94,000 contracts.

Ore 15.00 – In the first six hours of placement of the BTP Italia March 2028 demand exceeded 2.87 billion eurosbased on almost 104,000 contracts.

Ore 14.00 – The placement of the nineteenth tranche of the BTP Italia continues at a good pace. After five hours of placement of the BTP Italia March 2028 total orders reached 2.55 billion eurosbased on 93 thousand contracts.

Ore 12.45 – The BTP Italia March 2028 has exceeded two billion euro in funding. After nearly four hours of placement orders have arrived for 2.17 billion euros from over 78 thousand contracts. The pace of subscriptions remains higher than the November 2022 placement.

Ore 11.30 – The placement of the nineteenth tranche of the BTP Italia continues at a rapid pace. After about two and a half hours of placement orders have arrived for over 1.5 billion euros on the basis of almost 57 thousand contracts. At the same time in the previous issue of November 2022, orders amounted to 1.43 billion euros, from over 45,000 contracts.

Ore 10.30 – After about an hour and a half of placement of the Btp Italia March 2028 they arrived orders for almost one billion euros from around 37 thousand contracts. For the previous issue of BTP Italia, just under 30,000 orders arrived in the dealer book at the same time, for a value of over 935 million euro.

Ore 9.30 – After about half an hour of placement, orders arrived for 373 million euros in value on the basis of almost 15 thousand contracts . At the same time, in the previous placement of November 2022, the requests amounted to 337 million euros for over 11,000 contracts.

Ore 9.00 – The placement has started of the nineteenth tranche of the BTP Italia (maturity March 2028). In the previous 18 editions, the Treasury had collected around 193.1 billion euros from the instrument in question.

BTP ITALIA, YIELDS

The BTP Italy every six months it detaches its coupon and a revaluation calculated on the cost of living.

The MEF communicated the extent of the guaranteed minimum couponwhich will be equal to 2% net (to which the value of inflation will be added). A yield higher than the rate of the previous tranche.

Ecco the minimum guaranteed rates (net) of previous placements:

First tranche (March 2012): 2.45%.

Second tranche (June 2012): 3.55%.

Third tranche (October 2012): 2.55%.

Fourth tranche (April 2013): 2.25%.

Fifth tranche (November 2013): 2.15%.

Sixth tranche (April 2014): 1.65%.

Seventh tranche (October 2014): 1.15%.

Eighth tranche (April 2015): 0.5%.

Ninth tranche (April 2016): 0.4%.

Tenth tranche (October 2016): 0.35%.

Eleventh tranche (May 2017): 0.45%.

Twelfth tranche (November 2017): 0.25%.

Thirteenth tranche (May 2018): 0.4% (later revised to 0.55%).

Fourteenth tranche (November 2018): 1.45%.

Fifteenth tranche (October 2019): 0.6% (later revised to 0.65%).

Sixteenth tranche (May 2020): 1.4%.

Seventeenth tranche (June 2022): 1.6%.

Eighteenth tranche (November 2022): 1.6%.

BTP ITALIA: PREVIOUS TRANCHE RESULTS

The BTP Italia debuted in March 2012 and in over 10 years it brought 193.1 billion euros into the state coffers.

here are the results of previous placements:

First tranche (March 2012): €7.29 billion.

Second tranche (June 2012): €1.74 billion.

Third tranche (October 2012): €18.01 billion.

Fourth tranche (April 2013): €17.06 billion.

Fifth tranche (November 2013): €22.27 billion.

Sixth tranche (April 2014): €20.56 billion.

Seventh tranche (October 2014): €7.51 billion.

Eighth tranche (April 2015): €9.38 billion.

Ninth tranche (April 2016): €8.01 billion.

Tenth tranche (October 2016): €5.22 billion.

Eleventh tranche (May 2017): €8.59 billion.

Twelfth tranche (November 2017): €7.11 billion.

Thirteenth tranche (May 2018): €7.71 billion.

Fourteenth tranche (November 2018): €2.16 billion.

Fifteenth tranche (October 2019): €6.75 billion.

Sixteenth tranche (May 2020): €22.3 billion.

Seventeenth tranche (June 2022): €9.44 billion.

Eighteenth tranche (November 2022): €11.99 billion.

BTP ITALIA: PRICES OF OUTSTANDING SECURITIES



