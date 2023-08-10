Burning boat sinks in Livorno, rescued on raft – Agenzia ANSA

0
Burning boat sinks in Livorno, rescued on raft ANSA AgencyLivorno, 13-metre boat catches fire off the island of Gorgona Florentine CourierA boat catches fire, terror in the sea south of the Gorgona: nine people are saved, including three children THE TELEGRAPH LeghornLivorno, a burning boat sinks: the crew is saved on a raft TGCOMLivorno, boat catches fire and sinks off the Gorgona. Photo LivornoTodaySee full coverage on Google News
See also The artist who "repairs himself" with gold: "This is how I learned to love my scars" (09/05/2023)