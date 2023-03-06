Do you remember? In September 2022 the Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed by explosive devices. The West blames Russia, Russia blames the West, especially Britain and the US. The Studies provide scant information. The pipelines are destroyed in a length of up to 250 m, it is said to have been a blast from outside, with a large amount of explosives, and at the time of the crime, “dark ships” were nearby. The mysterious name means ships without identification signals, “dark ships” sounds more like James Bond, like straight out of the CIA ticker.

But we still don’t know who it was. Or more precisely: the public does not know. Somebody did it, of course they know it, and maybe other governments know it too, but they also think it’s better not to know anything officially. Who knows.

No wonder the knowledge gap on this plot was quickly filled with speculation and conspiracy theories. Also game theory considerations were brought into the field, but they didn’t bring any more insights than other mind games.

So there is little reliable knowledge: It was an attack, the perpetrators want to remain unknown for the time being, and if the “opposite side” knows something, they also think it is better not to let anything get out.

I don’t want to add more to the various “They did it because” speculations, but speculate on a meta-level. And just a little bit. Could it be that silence is a calculated means of de-scandalizing and de-emphasizing the truth through the passage of time? Through the accumulation of other war events in the meantime, which make the attack one of many events in the war? Especially when destruction follows that draws public attention in a special way: for example, when Ukraine finally destroys the land bridge between Russia and Crimea, or the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is seriously damaged, the region is radioactively contaminated, or Russia does a tactical one atomic bomb deployed. Then who will think the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines was anything special?

I’m only asking.