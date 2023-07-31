Home » Care in your own home / Tax recognition even without a diploma
Care in your own home / Tax recognition even without a diploma

Care in your own home / Tax recognition even without a diploma

31.07.2023 – 09:00

Federal Office of State Building Societies (LBS)

Berlin (ots)

For many apartment and house owners, it is important to have access to care services in order to be able to remain in their own property even as frailty increases. According to information from the LBS information service for law and taxes, the specialist jurisdiction decided that even with untrained nursing staff, expenses can be deducted as an extraordinary burden.

(Baden-Württemberg Finance Court, file number 5 K 2714/15)

The case: A person in need of care hired workers from Poland to look after them, but they did not have the care certificates required in Germany. The responsible tax office refused recognition of more than the maximum amount of 4,000 euros for household-related services. The victim appealed against it.

The verdict: The tax court saw the matter more generously. The costs for basic care and household chores for those affected are tax-deductible as an extraordinary burden. That was around 20,000 euros, from which the care allowance of a good 5,000 euros had to be deducted.

Press contact:

dr Ivonn Kappel
Press department
Federal Office of State Building Societies
Tel.: 030 20225-5398
Fax : 030 20225-5395
E-Mail: ivonn.kappel@dsgv.de

Original content from: Federal Office of the State Building Societies (LBS), transmitted by news aktuell

