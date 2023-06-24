Caries, how to recognize them and intervene before perforation

Although they are a very common problem, few know how to recognize cavities: intervening immediately is very important.

Caries are sneaky because they are often not visible and cause discomfort, pain and even tooth perforation.

In the worst cases, when the state is already advanced and the situation unmanageable, you even risk losing your tooth. For this reason it is important to be examined immediately when abnormal pain is felt.

If the caries is nascent in fact it can be blocked before it goes to drill the tooth, leaving only a small discoloration.

Cavities: how to recognize them immediately

Avoiding the formation of caries is of paramount importance. For this reason, therefore, it is not only essential to undergo constant and periodic checks, but also to recognize what their symptoms are, so as to act immediately.

Cavities, how to intervene before they get worse (tantasalute.it)

It is a real dental disease which initially leads to the destruction of the external part, compromising the enamel and only later affecting the underlying layers with pain. There are various factors that can trigger it. First of all, an inadequate cleaning of the oral cavity. In addition to this, however, there are other factors as well. We speak, for example, of smoking, microbes, foods rich in sugar, difficult positioning of the teeth and salivation problems. When food bacteria meet saliva they become first plate and then tartar.

Caries go through stages before progressing e compromise the dentition. Those of first degree, in fact, are the superficial ones. When, on the other hand, they affect the dentin, we speak of second degree. Third-degree caries reached the nerve while fourth-degree caries reached the bone. When there are some caries you try pain, sensitivity and you can observe a little black hole.

To prevent cavities from appearing it is important to carry out a complete wash 3 times a day after main meals without forgetting mouthwash and dental floss. It is also important to make periodic visits, so as to prevent the cavity from degenerating and blocking before it pierces the tooth. It’s important be careful if you have clenched or crooked teeth, because it is easy for food not to be removed during brushing. Better to avoid sugars and evaluate dental sealants with the dentist. These films are ideal for those suffering from continuous cavities because they allow you to create a surface to protect your teeth.

If the caries is not advanced you can proceed with multiple treatments to stem the phenomenon, in case the tooth has already attacked, the doctor will proceed to clean it and then close it. Only in the most serious cases when there is no possibility of recovery is the tooth removed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

