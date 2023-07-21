Case of Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome Linked to Cheese Consumption Reported in Trentino

Title: Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome Case Linked to Contaminated Cheese in Trentino: Public Health Warning Issued

In a recent development, a case of haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) has been reported in a young girl residing in Trentino. The case has prompted immediate action from the Veterinary Hygiene and Public Health Operational Unit and the Food and Nutrition Hygiene Operational Unit of the Apss Prevention Department. Their first step was to activate control procedures to determine the root cause of the infection.

According to preliminary investigations, it is highly likely that the consumption of foods, particularly cheeses, produced in a malga situated in the former Municipality of Coredo may have contributed to the contraction of the disease. The young patient is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

To ensure the safety of the public, the Prevention Department of Apss has advised individuals who have purchased dairy products from the malga, prior to July 14, to refrain from consuming them. Additionally, it is important to note that raw milk products should not be given to children under the age of 5 and the elderly.

Haemolytic uremic syndrome is caused by the bacterium Escherichia coli and is primarily transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food. Initial symptoms of the infection include diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, drowsiness, anuria, and asthenia. It is important to address this issue promptly, as HUS is recognized as the leading cause of acute renal failure in childhood.

The Apss Prevention Department is working diligently to investigate the outbreak and ensure the health and well-being of the community. It is crucial for individuals to follow their guidelines and maintain awareness of any updates regarding the situation.

For additional information or concerns, the public is advised to contact the Aps Prevention Department headquarters.

