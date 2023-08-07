cases are increasing in humans, what are the symptoms to monitor

The Higher Institute of Health has announced that il virus West Nile has provoked another victim in Italy, where human cases have grown again compared to the last week. The deaths so far have occurred in the same region, but one is also reported first case in Sardinia.

The second victim is a man from Mantua

According to what was reported in the last hours of today, Monday 7 August 2023, the dead from the West Nile virus (or Nile fever) in Italy they go up to two. To lose his life was a old man in province of Mantua.

According to qualified sources reported by beraking latest news Salute, the victim died last Saturday in hospital. The first death of this type in Italy was reported only a few days ago, at the end of July: also in that case in Lombardyin province of Cremona.

West Nile virus warning signs around the world

Cases of West Nile virus are growing in Italy

From the latest bulletin released by the ISS, cases have increased in humans in our area. In a week have gone from 6 to 25given that it confirms a trend already highlighted last year when Italy was the EU country with the most cases (723 against 286 in Greece, second).

In addition to Lombardy, a first West Nile virus infection has now also emerged in Sardinia: it is a 72-year-old man from Siamannaprovince of Oristano. He was hospitalized in the San Martino hospital and then transferred to the infectious disease department in Sassari.

You may be interested in Mosquito alarm in Italy for West Nile and Dengue risks, but not only: the interview with Claudio Venturelli

According to the director of the Hygiene and Public Health Service of the ASL 5, his conditions would be under control, albeit mediocre. The clear diagnosis was that of Nile fever: in July a group of mosquitoes captured in Torregrande had tested positive for the virus.

Symptoms and incubation times of the disease

As reported on the ISS website, the incubation period from the moment of the bite of the infected mosquito varies between 2 and 14 days. It can even go up to 21 days, especially in the case of subjects with immune system deficits. Infected people can also not demonstrate any symptoms. If present, in 20% of cases they are mild: fever, headache, vomiting, rashes. They can last a few days, but the most serious cases (less than 1%) report high fever, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, coma and a lethal encephalitis.

There is no vaccine for West Nile fever, but the ISS reports several prevention activities:

You may be interested The nightmare West Nile virus transmitted by mosquitoes returns: Italy first in the EU for infections, Lopalco’s advice

use repellents and wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk

install mosquito nets to windows empty frequently i flower pot or other containers with standing water Change the water often pet bowls

keep the upright paddling pools when not in use Photo source: iStock