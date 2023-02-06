First stage in Barcelona, ​​24 and 25 January, for the CCM EST DIEM project – The Mediterranean Diet as a model of a traditional, healthy and sustainable diet and prevention of chronic non-communicable diseases funded by the Ministry of Health and implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the ASL city of Turin.

The students of the Istituto Italiano Statale Comprensivo Edoardo Amaldi of the Catalan city met dieticians, dietitians, veterinarians and psychologists to reflect on the value of daily food choices, their sustainability and the possibility of reducing risk factors throughout life by acting on eating habits already in adolescence.

An in-depth overview of the characteristics and nutritional benefits of consuming olive oil, bread, fish, cereals, vegetables and fruit, typical products of the countries bordering the Mediterranean basin, particularly aroused the attention of the students who understood the importance of returning to less passive and more conscious eating habits, preferring a short chain, quality foods, less processed and with a lower glycemic index. We are what we eat.

A change of perspective that passes through the importance of listening to one’s real needs and of giving the same attention to the choice of what we put on the plate that we normally devote to the purchase of a material asset. Experts have shown how the Mediterranean diet is based not only on food choices, but how its effectiveness is also based on a series of correct habits, i.e. the sleep-wake cycle, the cadence and conviviality of meals and physical activity regular, inviting the boys to prefer a regular routine instead of frenetic rhythms and quick meals.

Over the two days, the students emphasized the need to reconcile quality choices and economic impact, emphasizing how it is the duty of institutions, producers and citizens to promote virtuous policies to facilitate access to quality food for a slice ever larger population.

The project will continue in the coming months for students from Italian schools abroad.

Upcoming appointments in March 2023:

Vilfredo Pareto High School in Lausanne

Leonardo da Vinci State Italian Institute in Paris

Consult the document Est Diem – Mediterranean diet abroad