Champions backlash, Pioli ko at Peak LIVE

SPICE – Fundamental victory with a view to salvation for the Spicebad stop in the race for the next Champions League for the Milan. This is the verdict of the Peak, where Semplici’s Ligurians beat Pioli’s Rossoneri 2-0 with goals from Wisniewski (75′) and Salvatore Esposito (85′). Pioli’s team remains outside the top four in the standings and will now seek redemption in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Inter after the knockout in the first round. Relive the match live.

19:56

96′ – Spezia beat Milan 2-0!

Sensational at the peak, Spezia beat Milan 2-0, winning between platinum points in the race for salvation, a Rossoneri disaster, which risks compromising qualification in the Champions League.

19:50

90′ – You agree 6 minutes of added time

After not assigning any in the first half, Doveri grants 6 minutes of added time at the end.

19:45

85′ – Doubling of Spezia!

Masterpiece punishment by Esposito, which leaves Maignan stoned! Doubling of Spezia against Milan!

19:40

80′ – Milan tries to react

Milan tries to react, but the ideas seem unclear. Giroud took the place of Rebic, Adli that of Brahim Diaz and Calabria that of Tomori.

19:35

75′ – Spezia takes the lead!

Wisniewski on the development of a corner by Esposito collects the rejection of the post on Amian’s header and signs the 1-0!

19:30

70′ – Nzola beat the goal

Distraction of the Milan defense, Gyasi for Nzola, who kicks with first intention, but finds the answer from Maignan.

19:25

65′ – Whirlwind of substitutions

First substitutions for Spezia and Milan: Zurkowski takes the place of Bourabia among the Ligurians, De Ketelaere for Saelemaekers and Ballo Toure for Theo Hernandez for the Rossoneri.

19:20

60′ – It’s time to play

It’s time to play, a single jolt, with Pobega flying off his head, but can’t find the goal.

19:15

55′ – Bourabia dangerous

Spezia insists, but confirms its idiosyncrasy with the goal: Bourabia breaks free at the conclusion, which ends high. Brahim Diaz booked.

19:10

50′ – Start of recovery with aggressive Spezia

Excellent impact from Spezia, who returns to the field with the same attitude of the first 45 minutes, Milan sly.

19:05

46′ – Off to the second half

Doveri opens the second half, Spezia and Milan still firm on the 0-0 result.

18:45

45′ – Doveri closes without recovery

The first half of Spezia-Milan ends, still stuck at 0-0. No added time allowed by Doveri.

18:40

40′ – Dragowski almost combines it big

Pobega kicks tense from distance, Dragowski misjudges and in the end saves himself with an awkward sort of bagher. Amian cautioned, who was warned.

18:35

35′ – Match back in balance

Spezia overcame the moment of difficulty, Milan slowed down in turn.

18:30

30′ – Spice stings for a remittance

Despite Milan’s dominance, Spezia didn’t give up on hitting a throw-in, especially with Reca, an excellent leg but also a lot of confusion at the time of the finals. Unwatchable Amian’s header from an excellent position.

18:25

25′ – Milan one step away from goal

Excellent moment from Milan, close to scoring first with Origi in the fray, then on Hernandez’s good jab and Dragowski’s excellent response.

18:20

20′ – Spezia close to the advantage

Spezia dangerous on corners, it is Nzola in the fray who turns on goal, finding the decisive deflection of a Rossoneri player.

18:15

15′ – Balanced match

Little happens at the Peak, Tonali’s post is impromptu, the match remains in balance. Even on corners, one each.

18:10

10′ – Spezia has regained control

After a few minutes of skidding for the Tonali post, Spezia returned to regain control of the game.

18:07

7′ – Milan post!

Too much freedom for Tonali, who at the end of a central percussion hits the post in full!

18:05

5′ – Possession of the ball for Spezia

Start of mild rhythms and study phases, prolonged possession of the ball by Spezia.

18:01

1′ – Spezia-Milan begins

The challenge of the Peak begins, it is Milan who play the first ball.

17:45

Pioli: “We’re playing for the season”

Pioli to Dazn: “Origi will play on the left and Rebic there are absences but the team is motivated and prepared for this important match. Champions? We don’t need to stimulate, this is the highlight of the season, we decide our fate in the league and in the Champions League. We are motivated, we have to play well and fight like we know how. Leao renewal nearby? He is serene and determined, let’s hope he can recover from the injury. The team’s mood won’t change because they are motivated, we play the season“.

17:30

Theo Hernandez striker added

Theo Hernandez has scored four goals in this Serie A. Since joining Milan (2019/20) he is the defender who has scored the most goals (7) following a ball-and-chain progression in the Italian top flight.

17:15

Nzola chasing the missing goal

M’Bala Nzola, who returned in the last match against Cremonese, hasn’t scored in three league games; the Spezia striker has never been without a goal for four consecutive matches in Serie A 2022/23 (three matches also between August and September).

17:02

The official formations

SPICE (4-3-3): Dragowski? Ampadu, Wisniewski, Nikolaou; Amian, Ekdal, Esposito, Bourabia, Reca; Gyasi, Nzola. Trainer: Simple.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Origi; Rebic. Trainer: Pegs.

16:50

Curiosity about Spezia-Milan

Spezia and Milan have never drawn any of the six matches played so far, considering all competitions: in the partial, four wins for the Rossoneri (three in Serie A, including the first leg match last November, and one in the Coppa Italia) and two for the Ligurians (both in the top tournament).

Leonardo Semplici’s Spezia have not won in eight league games (D3, L5) and could remain without a win for more games in a row for the first time in Serie A (eight also between November 2020 and January 2021, with Vincenzo Italiano on the bench) .

Picco Stadium – La Spezia