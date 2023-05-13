The XVIII Mathematical Olympics are coming – breaking latest news

Luis Alberto Cuenca, teacher of the UTPL Mathematics and Physics Pedagogy career, invites the Olympics.

The XVIII Mathematics Olympics, which will be developed by the Ecuadorian Mathematics Society (SEDEM) with the support of the Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja (UTPL), for the reception of tests throughout Zone 7, will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023 .

Luis Alberto Cuenca, professor of the UTPL Mathematics and Physics Pedagogy career, in an interview with Diario Crónica, expressed that the objective of this contest is to encourage the study of mathematics in children and young people.

“Currently, the fear of mathematics still persists at school or college, many students see it as the ‘cuckoo’ of study and we want to change that reality: that they perceive that it is something useful and that it will help them to solve problems of their own. everyday life,” he said.

He indicated that, during the test, mathematical problems will be posed where he has to use his reasoning, imagination and logic to arrive at the answer, “and that is where we often discover new talents,” he said.

registrations

The teacher mentioned that registration will be available until May 22 of this year through the SEDEM website (www.sedem.org.ec/inicio, Olympics section).

Participants range from 4o basic year up to the third year of high school, in the different categories: infant with two levels; and, juvenile with three.

“On Saturday, June 3, at the national level, the Mathematics Olympics will be held, in Loja it will be in building 3 of the UTPL —where the tests of the students of the different establishments will be received, from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.—” . (YO)

Given

If a student wishes to enroll, but their establishment will not participate, they can do so individually.