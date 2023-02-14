Milan beat Tottenham 1-0 (1-0) in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League played on the ground of the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan. The goal: in the first half Brahim Diaz on 7′. A feat for Pioli’s men who leave the crisis in the league behind them. The return match is scheduled in London on Wednesday 8 March at 9pm. cronaca PSG-Bayern 0-1 cronaca

GOAL AT 53′! Paris Saint Germain 0, Bayern Monaco 1. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.

AL 7′ GOAL! MILAN-Tottenham 1-0. Brahim Diaz goal. After the shot attempted by Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz arrived first on Forster’s second clearance and scored into the net.

Absolute box-office record at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, with 9,133,842 euros, which represents a figure never reached in Italy. For the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League between Milan and Tottenham, 74,320 spectators were present in the Milan stadium.

Minute of silence before the match in memory of the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, but a minute’s silence ruined by insults to Antonio Conte from a Rossoneri fan, taking advantage of a stadium in respectful meditation.

MILAN (3-4-2-1): Tatarusanu – Kalulu, Kjær, Thiaw – Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunić, Theo Hernandez – Brahim Diaz, Leo – Giroud. Position: Mirante, Nava, Ballo-Touré, Calabria, Gabbia, Pobega, De Ketelare, Messias, Origi, Rebić. All. Stephen Pioli.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Forster – Romero, Dier, Lenglet – Emerson Royal, Sarr, Skipp, Perishić – Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Available: Austin, Whiteman, Devine, Davies, Porro, Sanchez, Tanganga, Danjuma, Richarlison, Lucas Moura. All. Antonio Conte.

It must have been the adrenaline of Handel’s notes, adapted from the theme song of the Champions League, but the music of San Siro is a triumphal march, in the return to the ball of the greats of Pioli’s Milan. Which makes him the round of 16 of the Champions League, finding himself a light team on legs and in spirit. In front of the 74,320 at San Siro, with the record collection ever in Italy of 9.1 million, Pioli lined up Theo Hernandez and Saelemaekers on the side rails, supporting Brahim Diaz as a high winger on Ivan Perisic’s wing. The Croatian, upon entering the pitch, warmly embraces Pioli, his coach at Inter.

It’s a derby-style welcome for the former Nerazzurri tactical winger and for Antonio Conte, the one reserved by the South, who doesn’t even spare Kulusevski’s Juventus past. On that side, Pioli gives Thiaw his debut in the Champions League, able to dampen his debut with a throw for Theo Hernandez: the Rossoneri captain wins the aerial contrast with another former Juventus member like Romero, enters the area and unloads a first left foot on Forster, very good at opening his hand to say no to Diaz’s rebuttal. But, on the tap-in, from Pioli’s number 10, with a header, Tottenham immediately found themselves having to chase after 384 seconds. from the elimination phase of the Champions League from the 4-1 against Atletico Madrid on 11 March 2014: 3,262 days later, on the San Siro lawn, the last two coaches to win the championship met, but also the fifth forces of the respective championships. A theoretical balance that the pitch denies in practice, at least for the first 45′. With Milan having the most vehement flare-ups and with the English choosing the path of constancy and crossings brushed by Son, first for Dier’s head, then for Kane’s. The guests’ center of gravity gradually rose, with Milan agreeing to defend on the edge of the area. The only real thrill for the Rossoneri at the end: Kulusevski throws Son into space, right-footed on Tatarusanu and Kane who hits the crossbar in a rebound, before the Rossoneri goalkeeper’s fuss and the assistant’s late signal of offside.

Jerry Cardinale and Paolo Scaroni, in the stands, just above Andriy Shevchenko, see a Milan that restarts forward at the change of pitch. Then, as in the first half, Tottenham regained the yards. The rhythm remains high, for the occasions it is necessary to wait for De Ketelaere to receive Diaz’s relay and at the first header, on Guroud’s tower who anticipates Skipp, he places outside the mirror shortly after the half hour. Not even the time to despair that Milan would have a new chance to double: always with the head, but on the other post, with Thiaw crossing outside. The tiredness of the 22 on the field, in the final, widens the spaces and increases the inaccuracies in the closing, but the result does not change. So for Milan the triple whistle sounds like a liberation: the 1-0 at Tottenham on Valentine’s Day evening as the first dance, the new appointment for 8 March. When will we understand if it will really be time for mimosas for the Rossoneri’s European experience.

Champions: Paris Saint-Germain ko at home, Bayern joy – A goal by the Frenchman, and former player, Coman gives Bayern Munich victory at the Parc des Princes in Paris against PSG, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, which reopened its doors today. The result is a lie and could have taken on different connotations, always rewarding the Germans, who immediately took over command of operations and crushed their opponents in their own half. Bayern Munich shoot after only 28″ through Choupo-Moting, who misses the goal. It’s a bad omen for the hosts, who are dominated. Julian Nagelsmann’s team doesn’t have the merit of turning into chances , or even better goals, the amount of play developed.The first half is not great and PSG find it hard to wake up, things go worse in the second half, when Coman, taking advantage of a cross from the newcomer Davies, but above all a sensational mistake from Donnarumma – who passes the ball under his body – signs the winning goal. Galtier, coach of the Parisians, throws Mbappé into the fray, who is not at his best, but it is ‘his’ team that runs the greatest risks: Donnarumma However, the omelette was already cooked and served. In the final, there was room for a goal disallowed against Paris and for Pavard to be sent off for a foul on Messi who, only in the final, made himself dangerous. half qualification in the pocket, Paris Saint-Germain an Everest to climb on the contrary, it will face the umpteenth European thud.