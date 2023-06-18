Charlene von Monaco’s journey from bob to pixie

Aside from the occasional updo, most royals are relatively modest when it comes to hairstyling. While some ladies like the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizie of Spain are known for their signature hairstyles, Princess Charlene of Monaco is a real hair chameleon. The well-established fashion icon likes to experiment with her looks from time to time and has appeared in public with a wide variety of haircuts. Looking for inspiration for your next visit to the hairdresser? Then you should stay tuned because in today’s article we have put together for you some of the most iconic Charlene of Monaco hairstyles that you should remember for your summer look!

This is how Princess Charlene of Monaco’s new hairstyle looks

When we think of Charlene of Monaco’s hairstyles, the first thing that comes to mind is her golden blonde bob. However, the princess has been wearing a short pixie cut for a few months and looks stunning with it. A few weeks ago Charlène of Monaco sported a brand new look at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix and was almost unrecognizable! She’s swapped her signature blonde mane for a deep dark brown, and we have to admit – the on-trend color really suits her. However, she has kept the noble pixie cut and the haircut harmonises perfectly with her brown hair. The upbeat hairstyle in combination with the hair color brings out her facial features even better and suits her heart-shaped face perfectly.

Charlène von Monaco hairstyles: These are the most beautiful looks of the princess

When it comes to our hair, it’s not the first time we take inspiration from the royals. Just think of the airy Diana bob, which has been all the rage for the past year.

Without a doubt, Princess Charlene of Monaco is one of the most adventurous and extravagant members of the French royal family and has consistently turned heads over the years. Here are some of the most iconic Charlene of Monaco hairstyles that are definitely worth emulating.

Shoulder length blond hair

Charlène was a professional swimmer from 1997 to 2007, before becoming a Princess, and early in her career she always wore her hair to her shoulders with wispy, blunt bangs. Her wedding hairstyle looks really girly and the blonde mane makes for a classy look.

Der French Pixie Cut

The good old pixie cut stole the heart of Princess Charlène a few years ago and the fashion icon is clear proof that short hairstyles are anything but boring and old-fashioned. Chic, easy-care, and always a head-turner, the French pixie cut is being hailed as one of summer’s biggest hairstyle trends, and it’s not hard to see why. The cheeky hairstyle is super versatile when it comes to styling and can also be wonderfully adapted to any face shape.

Straight bob with side parting

The good old bob with all its variations will forever remain our absolute favorite among short hairstyles. The classic has also made it onto our list of the most beautiful Charlène von Monaco hairstyles and looks stunning on her. Especially in combination with a deep side parting as in the photo, the polished bob looks extremely classy and softens our facial features.

The pixie with undercut

Charlene of Monaco is definitely the punk princess of the 21st century! The princess does not shy away from radical changes and presented herself 2 years ago with a pretty rocking and surprisingly chic undercut. The section of hair on the side and back is shaved very short, while the rest of the hair is left long. The trending haircut is certainly not something that the royals would normally sport. But rules are there to be broken, right?

Bob mit Micro-Pony

The micro fringe may be all the rage this summer, but the cool cut requires a lot of courage and self-confidence. Charlene from Monaco somehow always manages to strike the perfect balance between chic and rock and the photo above is proof of that. The short bob with micro fringe looks absolutely gorgeous on her and frames her face perfectly.

The pixie cut with curls

The curly pixie cut – isn’t this the ultimate short hairstyle for summer? Charlène from Monaco keeps showing us how chic and classy beach waves look for short hair.

Short Pixie Cut

If you are also brave enough and not afraid of big changes, then the short pixie cut is just what you need for the summer.

Charlene of Monaco now has brown hair

Charlènes’ new summer hairstyle from Monaco looks really classy and the deep dark brown radiates timeless elegance.

Pixie Cut elegant stylen

Charlène from Monaco keeps showing us how versatile we could style short hair. The slicked-back pixie cut is ideal for an official occasion and can easily compete with an updo.

Long pixie with side bangs

A super short pixie like Charlène’s would be too daring for you? Then how about a long pixie cut as a compromise? The short hairstyle looks just as trendy and feels wonderfully light in the summer heat.

Glamorous Waves

Glamorous Hollywood curls are only for long hair? None! This look is one of the most beautiful Charlène von Monaco hairstyles that we would love to try right away.