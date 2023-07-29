Studio Shock: Cheese is as addictive as heroin. Thanks to a study by the University of Michigan, cheese lovers can finally scientifically justify their addiction to the popular dairy product. As a result, the cheese contains casomorphine, a substance that triggers feelings of happiness in the brain similar to hard drugs. But don’t worry, there’s good news for those who are committed to healthy eating, too

Scientists at the University of Michigan have discovered that cheese has a high addictive potential. This discovery confirms the suspicion that cheese can somehow be addictive. The culprit is casomorphine, which is formed when casein, a substance found in dairy products, is digested in the stomach. The substance crosses the blood-brain barrier and stimulates receptors in the brain, causing an effect similar to that experienced after consuming morphine. Nature had even greater intentions with casomorphine. It is also found in the milk of mammals and is used to soothe newborns. Therefore, evolution clearly had the addictive factor in mind when it put this fortifying substance into milk. Besides cheese, there are other ways to eat healthy while satisfying your taste buds. One such option is vegan cheese, which is dairy-free and still tastes great, according to some reports. There are many different non-dairy varieties, some of which even have a certain twist. And while it’s tempting to indulge in cheese and other tasty but high-calorie foods, there are ways to cut those calories. One of them is the low carbohydrate diet. With a few tricks, notes Giovanni D’Agata, president of the Rights Office, the calorie content of pasta, potatoes and the like can be easily reduced without having to give up pleasure.