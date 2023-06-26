Cheese specialties from the weekly market | >

NDR chef Rainer Sass is at the weekly market in Groß Flottbek with his mobile kitchen. Here he visits Frank Thiele with his largest mobile cheese counter in northern Germany and cooks with the various cheese specialties. As a second guest, he welcomes another original from the weekly market: brush man Gerhard Litzki with his drugstore on wheels, who has been a permanent guest at the market in Groß Flottbek and at the Isemarkt for almost half a century. Rainer Sass uses him to prepare cordon bleu with lentils.

