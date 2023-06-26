Home » Former Google CEO Schmidt: AI-generated fake news will turn the US presidential election into a disaster
Technology

by admin
Misinformation around the 2024 election will run rampant as new tools have made advanced AI more accessible, according to Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, which co-founded Schmidt Futures.
“The 2024 election will be a disaster because social media doesn’t protect us from fake news generated by artificial intelligence,” Schmidt told Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” «[I social] they are working on the issue, but have not resolved it yet. And by the way, the teams that deal with security and controls in the companies that build social networks are getting smaller, not bigger».

While there is widespread concern about the long-term impacts of AI on society, including the potential for the technology to gain human-like abilities, Schmidt said “the short-term danger is fake news.”

Google recently decided to stop removing false claims about 2020 US election fraud from YouTube. The justification is that the decision would guarantee the right balance between the objectives of community protection and freedom of discussion.

Schmidt said social media should allow “freedom of speech for humans, not computers.” “What social media should do is flag all content, know who the users are, and hold people accountable if they violate the law,” Schmidt said. “This doesn’t solve problems related to disagreements and disputes about the facts, but at least it establishes that real human beings are the authors of the claims.”

