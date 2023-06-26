lost 30 kilos «by eating more»

As you get older, it’s harder and harder to lose weight because the body does not react the same way to they say and it doesn’t have the same metabolism. Yet this rule may not apply to everyone. It certainly doesn’t apply to Joan MacDonaldwho is 77 years old. Joan almost managed to lose 30 chili in recent years following a diet particular and going into lecture 5 times a week.

His secret? Certainly a lot willpowerbut also a pinch of inspiration, the one he wants to pass on to his followers (1.7 million) on Instagram where he talks about his experience.

Let’s find out its history and the diet following.

Joan MacDonald, her story

Joan MacDonald, 77, told her followers on Instagram, nearly 2 million, that he had suffered a lot in the past due to some health problems he had to deal with. In fact, at the age of 44, the woman underwent a painful hysterectomy operation, in which her uterus had to be removed. Joan also suffered from hypertension, high cholesterol and gastric reflux. But she absolutely did not want to take medicines for life.

After the operation she decided to move on and give hers a new start vita. Joan MacDonald then embarked on a journey to get back in shape and she hasn’t stopped since.

Joan’s diet

Joan told her parents follower: «When I started I probably ate less than now, but I ate the wrong things. Now I eat more and keep losing weight and I feel better in general. I eat 5 small meals a day and initially my goal was to lose weight as fast as possible. But now I do it because I want to feel strong and powerful, I want to challenge myself every day and reach mine goals».

Joan MacDonald she’s an incredible example, and her followers share theirs with her achievements achieved, thanking her for her motivation.

