How do you get permission?

By: Sebastian Oppenheimer

You can only park in a disabled parking space with a special pass. Read here what it is and how to get it.

For people with disabilities, the so-called disabled parking space is a great relief – it is often located near the entrance of an associated building, for example. It’s all the more annoying when someone parks there without permission. This can be expensive for the parking offender: There is a warning fine of 55 euros – the authorities can also have the car towed away. And that’s usually right on the money. While men can also park in a women’s parking space without having to fear a fine, only people in possession of a parking permit are allowed to park in a disabled parking space. But who gets such a pass?

Disabled parking permit: There are two different versions

First of all, it is important to note that a general disabled person’s pass is not sufficient to park in a disabled parking space. If you want to park your vehicle there, you need one blue EU parking permit for the disabled – this must be displayed in the car where it is clearly visible. There’s another one too orange parking permit for people with disabilities – with this, however, you are not allowed to park in the marked disabled spaces. There are numerous other simplifications that the holders of both parking permits are entitled to. According to that Automobile Club Traffic (ACE) these include, among other things:

Up to three hours of parking in resident parking spaces, even without the corresponding resident parking permitUnlimited and free parking in parking spaces with Parking meters or parking ticket machinesUp to three hours of parking in the restricted no-parking zone or in the no-parking zoneParking in pedestrian zones where loading or unloading is permitted at certain timesParking in traffic-calmed areas also outside of the marked areas (provided that traffic is not obstructed) Only people in possession of a blue EU disabled parking permit may park in a designated disabled parking space. (Iconic image) © Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago

Parking with a disability card: The authorized person must be in the vehicle

The parking concessions also apply to a driver transporting the disabled person. However, if the person authorized to park is not in the car, the parking facilities associated with the ID no longer apply. The parking permit is therefore not valid for the vehicle itself.

A blue EU disabled parking permit is usually issued in Germany to people who have certain marks in their severely disabled pass. This includes loud ADAC:

“aG” (extraordinary disability): This is the case when a person can only move outside the motor vehicle in the long term with the help of others or with great effort.„Bl“ (blind): This mark is issued when the visual acuity in the better eye is 2 percent or less.People with bilateral amelia or phocomelia: Especially thalidomide victims often suffer from missing or malformed limbs.

Orange disabled parking permit: These are the requirements

The orange disabled parking permit can be noisy bussgeldkatalog.de be issued if one of the following requirements is met:

with marks “G” and “B” and a degree of disability (GdB) of at least 80 for limitations in the lower limbs or the lumbar spine, provided these affect the ability to walk with marks “G” and “B” and a GdB of 70 or more because of limitations in the lower limbs or the lumbar spine and a GdB of 50 or more because of heart or respiratory diseases in Crohn’s disease and a GdB of 60 or more in ulcerative colitis and a GdB of 60 or more in the case of an artificial bowel outlet and simultaneous artificial urinary diversion and a GdB of 70 or more

A disabled parking permit is always applied for at the local road traffic authority – they must then submit all the necessary documents.