Cheeses, immediate withdrawal ordered by the Ministry of Health for batches harmful to consumers: microbiological risk reported

A few minutes ago another notification from the Ministry of Health arrived for the withdrawal of food products harmful to the health of consumers. Also in the morning, a note had already been promulgated regarding a batch of Cinnamon powder BIO to be collected at points of sale throughout the national territory. The last one, on the other hand, concerns the notification, by the specific employees in charge, of the immediate withdrawal of a particular cheese of a well-known national brand. The reason indicated by the experts concerns the microbiological risk.

According to the recall note which can be viewed on the institutional website of the Ministry of Health, under Safety Notices – Withdrawal of food products by operators, the problem concerns the failure to comply with the safety criteria set by the European Regulation on food products . Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for ministerial notifications of this type to occur, especially as regards the food department. In fact, complications of this kind have been reported several times in the past, especially in the case of cheese and dairy products. When this happens, the Ministry always proceeds with the request for immediate withdrawal of the products. If the purchase has already taken place, it is recommended to return it to the store as a precaution.

Cheeses, immediate collection of a Bontaleggio batch: here’s how to notice

In the last note, therefore, the Ministry of Health indicated the immediate withdrawal of a specific dairy product. This is lot 2360014, which corresponds to the Taleggio PDO Bontaleggio di Grotta, a cow’s milk cheese produced by Mauri Formaggi. The reason for the provision, therefore, is that of microbiological risk, therefore concerning the probable presence of bacteria that could be harmful if ingested by humans. The cheese in question was produced at the Pasturo plant, in the province of Lecco, by the producer Emilio Mauri SPA.

The document published by the Ministry of Health indicates the recall of all products related to the indicated batch still in circulation in the various national points of sale as the first solution. For those who have already purchased the contaminated object, the indication is to return it to the point of sale as a precaution. The document also highlights the period of purchase considered dangerous: it ranges from 20 to 25 October 2022. The expiry date and minimum storage term are not specified.

We invite you to pay the utmost attention and observe the label in case of a recent purchase of Bontaleggio Mauri.

