Home Health Chiara Ferragni and Fedez hand in hand: the photo of peace
Health

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez hand in hand: the photo of peace

by admin
Chiara Ferragni and Fedez hand in hand: the photo of peace

In reality, the couple had been paparazzi a few hours earlier in a luxurious restaurant in the center of Milan. And the social photo published by Chiara Ferragni arrived in a tight circle. Almost as if to confirm precisely the reconciliation and instead to deny the detractors who accused the Ferragnezes of wanting to show off the crisis to get people talking about them.

Sources close to the couple immediately spoke of a “serious crisis”, not so much dictated by the now famous kiss in favor of the camera but rather by Fedez’s desire to also appear in the week of Sanremo 2023 in which the protagonist should have been only Chiara, who the Festival presented it on the first and last evening. And instead the rapper would have done everything to steal the show: from the performance in which he snatched the photo of a politician, to the request to Prime Minister Meloni to legalize cannabis during the duet with Article 31, up to the controversy with Anna Oxa during a live in which he appeared drunk and, indeed, to kiss. It seems that these days the rapper has been sleeping on the sofa. But now peace seems to have returned to the Ferragnez household.

See also  Sicily is not a region for women not even in a hospital bed

You may also like

Shoulder pain? Here’s how to tell if it’s...

In the emergency room “without need” more young...

Ex Ilva: Romina Power, health is the only...

Maurizio Costanzo’s coffin has arrived at the Campidoglio

the combat system is inspired by the job...

The drama of the former Amici, the disease...

With Francesca Michielin “everything is magnificent”, even the...

Agnelli: “Superlega necessary. UEFA’s monopoly must be broken”

Snow in Tuscany, where and when it arrives....

Electronic prescription sent by the doctor, is it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy