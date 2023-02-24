news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BEIJING, FEBRUARY 24 – Nuclear weapons “cannot be used” and nuclear war “cannot be fought”.



It is one of the 12 points of the document just released by China for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine. “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons should be opposed”, reads the eighth point in particular, because it is necessary “to prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid a nuclear crisis”.



China then urges “the maintenance of the safety of nuclear power plants”, expressing opposition to armed attacks against peaceful nuclear facilities.



The document presses for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, underlining that dialogue “is the only way to resolve” the issue: the parties “should gradually promote the easing of the situation and finally reach a global ceasefire”. Beijing, the document continues, opposes “any unilateral sanctions not authorized by the United Nations” and “the development and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country and under any circumstances”.



Finally, China urges a ceasefire and an end to the fighting in Ukraine because the war “does not foresee winners”, inviting “to maintain rationality and moderation”, to prevent the crisis from worsening or getting out of control and “to support Russia and Ukraine to meet” and resume “direct dialogue as soon as possible”. Meanwhile, the call “to refrain from attacking civilians and civilian structures”. (HANDLE).

