Health

by admin

How is cholesterol generated? How to understand when it becomes dangerous for arteries and heart and therefore how to control it? Pasquale Perrone Filardi, director of the School of specialization in diseases of the cardiovascular system of the Federico II University of Naples and president of the Italian Society of Cardiology sheds light on the issue. He explains the importance of prevention and where we are with anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies, intended for patients with very high cardiovascular risk and who are unable to reach the limits recommended by the guidelines with other pharmacological therapies

by Cinzia Lucchelli
Editing by Elena Rosiello

