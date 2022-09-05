ChromeOS 105 adds new control methods for supported Android games to ensure that Android games that originally only provide touch control can have a better gaming experience on ChromeOS. At present, game control is only for joystick, single-button, multi-button games, and sliding games such as 2048.

ChromeOS users can now access Android games through Google Play, but because most Android games on mobile devices are touch-based, they are not optimized for ChromeOS’s keyboard and mouse, so even though ChromeOS supports Android games, in fact Many games are still unable to play properly. Therefore, starting with ChromeOS 105, Google launched an alpha beta version of the game control function, which converts keyboard presses into simulated touch events to narrow the difference in the experience of pure touch Android games on ChromeOS.

Most ChromeOS users use a mouse and keyboard to operate applications, but many applications in Google Play are designed with touch only in mind, and this difference becomes an important issue for games, because games Often requires quick movements and button clicks, which are difficult to perform with a mouse. By converting keyboard keys into touch events, game controls allow players to use the keyboard to operate on-screen buttons and virtual joysticks, making up for limited gameplay. experience.

But Google mentioned that the new game control features won’t replace the need for developers to add keyboard and mouse support to their apps. To provide optimal and consistent gameplay across mobile, tablet, desktop, and large-screen devices, Google still recommends that developers need to support multiple input modes, including mouse, keyboard, and joystick, and game control functionality is only a matter of overcoming ChromeOS. A method of gaming disorder.

At present, Google has only released an Alpha test version. Google will add the necessary elements first, and enable keyboard support for a few pre-selected games, including custom key configurations, show/hide key configurations, and disable control functions for specific games. The first time a user starts a game that supports game controls, an overlay will appear in the interface, showing the various touch keys that can be simulated with a keyboard.

Game controls can convert keyboard input into click actions and simulate touch and drag operations commonly used on screen virtual joysticks. Google emphasizes that this version only solves some game-specific operation problems, but for in-game dialogue and menus Navigation, the user still needs to use the mouse to operate, and the game controls do not address the unexpected behavior of the game on partial window sizes, or when resizing.