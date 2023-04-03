One in ten people suffer from it, and most likely don’t even know it. Because chronic kidney disease is insidious: it remains silent, asymptomatic for a long time, and becomes visible only in the advanced stages. And the consequences are a late diagnosis and less effective therapies, as well as a considerable increase in costs borne by the National Health Service. It is also for these reasons that the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin), on the initiative of Senator Ignazio Zullo and together with the Ministry of Health, the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies (Fism), the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg) and the National Association of Hemodialysis Dialysis and Transplantation (ANED) proposed an event to update the guideline document of renal disease…