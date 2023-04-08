White sneakers are comfortable, practical and versatile. Also, they have become an important part of the fashion scene, making them suitable for both parties and the office. Unfortunately, little is enough to give your white sneakers a dirty and unkempt look. However, in this article, we will share a few tricks that will help you clean white sneakers so they look brand new in no time.

Clean White Sneakers – Try these home remedy tricks

Even if you try to keep your white sneakers shiny, they will attract dirt. That’s life – don’t panic! Try these methods to be able to clean white sneakers and improve their condition in the best possible way.

Clean canvas and leather sneakers with baking soda and vinegar

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with 2 tablespoons of white vinegar and 1 cup of water. Use a rag or an old toothbrush to scrub your white fabric sneakers until they are clean.

This method also seems to work with 1 tablespoon baking soda and 1/2 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide/water. Use a toothbrush dipped in the mixture to scrub the shoes. Wait 30 minutes for the baking soda to work its magic, then rinse with water.

Use baking soda and detergent to clean your sneakers

Clean white sneakers with baking soda – what do you need:

Baking soda

detergent

toothbrush

Instructions:

Mix 1:1.5 parts baking soda and dish soap. Apply the mixture to your shoes with a toothbrush. Rinse the shoes and put them in the washing machine. Make sure you remove the laces and insoles before washing them on the gentle cycle. Put a few towels in the washing machine to even out the load and prevent shoes from hitting the drum.

More cleaning tricks with toothpaste and micellar water

Toothpaste: If it’s good enough to keep your teeth white, then it’s good enough to clean white sneakers. Put some white gel toothpaste on an old toothbrush, add some water and scrub the dirty areas of your leather, canvas or mesh shoes. Then wipe off the excess with a damp cloth.

micellar water is a revolutionary make-up remover that you can also use to clean white sneakers! Simply put some micellar water on a clean cloth and rub your white sneakers thoroughly. Works on leather, rubber and suede surfaces.

Toilet paper and water for canvas shoes

This method works best for canvas shoes that still have yellow stains despite other cleaning methods. Soak a sheet of toilet paper in water and cover your sneakers with the paper like paper mache. Let it cure and dry for 12 hours. Peel off the paper and – done! There are no more yellow stains on your sneakers.

Notice: However, prevention is always better than cure. The best thing you can do to keep white sneakers clean is to treat them with a stain and water repellent as soon as you bring them home. Most shoe stores sell leather protectants or fabric protectants, all you have to do is ask.

White sneaker soles are yellowed – Here’s how to clean them

Dirt is not always the problem with the soles of white sneakers. Grass stains and other dirt often turn white soles yellow. In these cases, you need something stronger that won’t damage the soles. This is where these simple home remedies come into play.

Detergent and lemon give great results

Detergent powder is ideal to save the soles of your white sneakers because it has antibacterial, disinfectant and bleaching properties.

Mix a squeeze of natural lemon juice with a tablespoon of powdered laundry detergent. It should make a firm paste. So if you find that there is too much liquid left when mixing, you can add a little more powdered detergent. Spread the paste all over the sole, edges and ends with a brush or cloth. Leave the mixture on for about 5-10 minutes and then rinse off with warm water.

Nail polish remover comes to the rescue

This is one of the most effective ways to clean white soles of sneakers as its chemical compounds are strong enough.

Before you start, wipe the entire sole with a damp cloth to remove any dirt particles. Apply nail polish remover to the yellowish edge of the sole with a soft brush. Repeat the process if necessary and then wipe with a damp cloth. Let your sneaker dry in the sun.

Tipp: If you want to increase the effectiveness of this home remedy, try mixing nail polish remover with a small spoonful of baking soda.

