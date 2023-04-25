Climate change is endangering people’s health – also in Europe

Scientists have been able to prove that certain diseases are spreading more rapidly as a result of global warming. And those who suffer do not only live in the Global South.

First came the Taliban, a year later heat and rain: in 2022, a third of Pakistan was flooded. Around eight million people were displaced, more than twice as many were injured or lost their lives in the water masses. To this day, the country is dependent on international aid. The United Nations speak of the worst catastrophe in decades.