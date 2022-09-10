Cold sores, did you know that a very common habit can cause it to come back? Be careful not to make this mistake.

Herpes on the lips is a very common ailment and is often referred to as too “Lip fever” or dull fever. As many know it is an infectious disease that is transmitted quite easily.

Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus and are manifested by the appearance of small blisters or bubbles filled with liquid. These usually appear around the lips or, more rarely, on the cheeks or nose.

Herpes infection occurs through direct contact with the saliva or mouth of a person who has contracted the virus. The kiss is one of the most common ways of contagion which, however, can also occur indirectly. There is also a risk using glassescutlery, lip make-up and towels of an infected person.

Once the virus is contracted, unfortunately, there is no way to totally eliminate it and it remains “inactive” in our nervous system. There are several factors that can “awaken it”And getting herpes back on your lips – that’s what you should always be careful of.

Cold sores, here is the mistake that can make it reappear

As explained, unfortunately, there are no drugs able to completely eradicate this virus that remains latent in the neuronal ganglia. Some habits can cause herpes to reappear on our lips: one is particularly unknown.

The virus can usually return to action when the immune system is weakened. A moment of particular stress, the menstrual cycle and a high fever are the most common causes for which herpes can recur.

Excessive sun exposure can also be fatal in this regard. Another habit that many do not consider is also that of drinking alcohol. Excessive alcohol consumption could also facilitate the onset of cold sores, as well as a particularly unregulated diet.

As often happens, therefore, they are different health conditions precarious that can be treated or prevented with healthy habits at the table. Herpes involves not only aesthetic discomfort but also itching and tingling.

As we have already explained, there is no definitive cure to eradicate the virus that causes herpes. Lip blisters tend to heal on their own in about a week, but you can speed up the process with some top-applied gels.