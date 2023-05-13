Collection of records for ALS research, Melazzini thanks (13/05/2023)

«We are deeply grateful to the Vialli e Mauro Foundation for its extraordinary commitment to support research on ALS: like AriSla, it has always shared its value and places a strong trust in it, aware that it represents the only tool capable of responding to the expectations of patients».
It is with these words that Mario Melazzini, president of the Arisla Foundationthe main non-profit organization that finances research on ALS in Italy, comments on the recent success of the historic charity event, the Golf Cup, promoted by the Vialli and Mauro Foundation and held for the first time after the death of Gianluca Vialli, on 8 May at the Barlassina Country Club in Lentate sul Seveso (Mb), with the record collection of 240 thousand euros, specifically destined for ALS research.
«The success of this edition confirms the exceptional awareness work carried out by the Foundation under the guidance of Gianluca Vialli and Massimo Mauro. I also believe that it was an authentic testimony of the affection and esteem addressed in particular to Gianluca Vialli, who spent a lot together with Massimo Mauro so that ALS research could go on, because he believed in it. Just Arisla, in 2008, was born by the will of the Vialli and Mauro Foundation combined with that of three other philanthropic realities, the Telethon Foundation, the Cariplo Foundation and Aisla Onlus. Today, as then, the need to support those who do research on this complex disease remains strong, and to deploy every possible resource to give researchers the opportunity to develop projects that have concrete repercussions for patients. For this reason», underlines Melazzini, «we renew our thanks to the Vialli and Mauro Foundation for the generosity and support lavished over the years and for continuing to show us that we must never give up!».
Since 2009, the AriSla Foundation has issued 16 competitive tenders and has invested almost 15 million euros in research, supporting 143 researchers and funding 98 research projects, which have generated 372 scientific publications with a high impact on the international community.
In the opening photo, Mario Melazzini at a fundraising marathon in which he was also pushed by Vialli.