Collection of records for ALS research, Melazzini thanks (13/05/2023)

«The success of this edition confirms the exceptional awareness work carried out by the Foundation under the guidance of Gianluca Vialli and Massimo Mauro. I also believe that it was an authentic testimony of the affection and esteem addressed in particular to Gianluca Vialli, who spent a lot together with Massimo Mauro so that ALS research could go on, because he believed in it. Just Arisla, in 2008, was born by the will of the Vialli and Mauro Foundation combined with that of three other philanthropic realities, the Telethon Foundation, the Cariplo Foundation and Aisla Onlus. Today, as then, the need to support those who do research on this complex disease remains strong, and to deploy every possible resource to give researchers the opportunity to develop projects that have concrete repercussions for patients. For this reason», underlines Melazzini, «we renew our thanks to the Vialli and Mauro Foundation for the generosity and support lavished over the years and for continuing to show us that we must never give up!».

Since 2009, the AriSla Foundation has issued 16 competitive tenders and has invested almost 15 million euros in research, supporting 143 researchers and funding 98 research projects, which have generated 372 scientific publications with a high impact on the international community.

In the opening photo, Mario Melazzini at a fundraising marathon in which he was also pushed by Vialli.