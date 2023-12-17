Community Homes and Community Hospitals – Architectural design

Community Houses and Community Hospitals, edited by Gabriella Peretti and Maria Chiara Torricelli

Architectural design can make a contribution in terms of technical-functional and construction quality, but not only that, it can help give a ‘sense’ to the way in which these structures are present in a neighbourhood, in a city, in a territory. The PNRR for the implementation of the Health Mission interventions has involved and is involving many designers in the interpretation of the needs for the formulation of design hypotheses, in the development of these up to the awarding of the construction works. Starting from these experiences, this document aimed to gather around a table a reflection on aspects that specifically characterize the structures. These are aspects which, if they are taken into consideration in the project, can strengthen the meaning of home, community, proximity, participation, integration in relation to these facilities, making the spaces not merely places in which healthcare services are provided.

The structure of this document reflects the very way in which the reflection was conducted: the past and current reference framework; the conditions for implementing the interventions and their importance in the design process; the key elements characterizing the project of each of the two structures and the significant themes connected to the role they have. These reflections can stimulate others on the part of those responsible for planning and organizing these services and also on the part of other planners, so that the objectives that are being clarified in the very process of implementing the reform and the Plan find an effective response with the involvement of the actors in the field.

download the document Community Homes and Community Hospitals

Share this: Facebook

X

