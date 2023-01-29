by Elisabetta Caredda

During the workshop promoted by Asl 3, proximity medicine was discussed. Cannas: “We talked about teleassistance, telemedicine and also the community nurse. The latter represents a health figure who will preside over the territory for new innovative initiatives that are fundamentally linked to telemedicine, telemetry, televisit and teleassistance”.

27 GEN – The activity and interest of ASL n. 3 of Nuoro in shaping the project aimed at creating a new model of proximity territorial assistance, aimed at bringing more answers to health needs that are as close as possible to citizens.

On the subject, Tuesday in the conference room of the San Francesco Hospital in Nuoro, a workshop was held entitled “The new model of territorial assistance from a One Health perspective”. “A term that literally means ‘a single health‘ – explains the ASL 3 in a note -, in a new approach in which interdisciplinary collaborations and interactions between professionals, even at the local level, can represent a new scheme of management that contributes to making the organization of the health system effective and sustainable”.

Heard from Health newspaperthe general manager Paolo Cannas points out: “During the workshop we discussed the prospects that the healthcare company I manage should have for the next few years, we talked about one of our initiatives that we believe to be stronger, more avant-garde, which is proximity medicine. We therefore talked about teleassistance, telemedicine and also the community nurse. The latter represents a healthcare figure that interests us particularly because she will have to act as trade unions with the territory and hospital departments for teleconsultations and so on. You will be a figure who will preside over the territory for new innovative initiatives that are fundamentally linked to telemedicine, telemetry, televisit and teleassistance ”.

In the note sent by Asl 3 we also learn: “The “experimental” launch of the community nurse in the Social Health District of Sorgono and in the historic Santu Predu district of Nuoro has already given very useful indications to company management for an even more systematic and effective use. Some particularly interesting ideas therefore emerged from the day: in particular the use of the community nurse as a health reference point in the area, for the care of chronic patients and frail people”.

