The compost is considered a valuable fertilizer that anyone can produce themselves. The process itself is not laborious, but it takes a long time before the fertilizer can be used. Luckily, there are natural compost accelerators that can help you compost faster. We list the top 5 home remedies that are suitable for this purpose.

Compost faster: the most important questions answered

When is a compost accelerator necessary? A compost accelerator is not only necessary to speed up the process. The experienced hobby gardeners use it to solve problems with composting in time. If the compost pile is lacking in beneficial bacteria, rot can quickly set in and you will need to dispose of the compost pile. A compost accelerator quickly provides an extra dose of beneficial bacteria and can prevent mold growth.

What else can speed up the process? The composition of the compost heap obviously plays an important role in the end result. Even more important is the air supply. This includes turning the compost at regular intervals, ideally several times a year, and using compost containers that allow ventilation.

Do homemade compost accelerators have to contain lime?

In addition to nitrogen and potassium, lime can also drive the process forward. For this purpose, you can also lime the compost and thus speed up the process. The compost accelerator itself does not necessarily have to contain lime. You can additionally work lime into the layers and mix the accelerator from liquid ingredients.

Can you compost faster with milk?

Dairy products such as milk, cheese, etc. have no place in the compost heap. The first thing that speaks against using milk is that it goes bad quickly. There are unpleasant odors that spread throughout the garden. Especially if you have a small garden or the compost heap is close to the neighboring property, unpleasant odors are a problem. Milk also attracts pests into the garden, which of course creates new problems. Last but not least, greasy substances such as vegetable oils or milk are difficult to decompose.

Coffee grounds are not suitable as a compost accelerator

Also, coffee grounds, although rich in nitrogen, are not considered fertilizers and are best avoided. It has antibacterial properties and can inhibit bacterial growth. This, in turn, will do the opposite of what you want, slowing or stopping the ripening process altogether. It is therefore not recommended to use the coffee grounds for composting. However, you can safely use the coffee grounds as fertilizer as long as you only use small amounts.

Compost faster with yeast: Why dry yeast is a suitable compost accelerator

Mix 2 scoops of garden soil with 1 packet of dry yeast and 1/4 molasses in a plastic bucket. Fill the bucket with 20 liters of water and stir it all up. Place the bucket in a sunny spot in the garden and stir the contents every 6-7 hours. Let the remedy steep for 2 days and then add it to the compost heap.

Make your own compost accelerator with beer and baking soda

Put a glass of water and a glass of beer in a plastic bucket and leave them there for about 24 hours. After that, fill another glass of cola to increase the number of beneficial bacteria and fungi. Then fill a glass of ammonia to lower the pH of the liquid.

Compost faster with rice water

Another variant for compost accelerator offers rice water. If you put 1 cup of rice in 4 liters of water, the bacteria that cling to the surface of the rice grains will spread and multiply in the water. Simply leave the rice in the water for about 30 minutes, then strain the liquid and pour the rice water over the compost heap.

Use alfalfa as a compost accelerator

Alfalfa or soybeans are the perfect compost accelerators. They have no odor and contain phosphorus and potassium, which not only start the process but can also boost plant growth afterwards.

Blood meal for the compost heap

Blood Meal is a natural product of organic origin. It is made from offal and is rich in nitrogen and trace elements. Blood meal is used not only as a fertilizer but also as a compost accelerator. You can still use it when layering or add it at the end if needed.

Composting faster and producing valuable natural fertilizer for garden and house plants is actually not a difficult task. All you have to do is find the right compost accelerator that will enrich the compost material with beneficial bacteria and accelerate decomposition in the pile. Such are, for example, yeast and dry yeast, as well as beer and blood flour. Coffee grounds and milk, on the other hand, are not suitable and have no place in the compost heap.