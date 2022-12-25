Home Health Concordia, built a new grandstand in the “Andrea Sgarbi” gym – SulPanaro
CONCORDIA – In Concordia, the installation works of the grandstand reserved for spectators inside the new “Andrea Sgarbi” gym at the “Francesco Canova – Il boccio” sports center have been completed.

It is – explains the municipal administration – a grandstand capable of seating 98 people, made of white steel with blue plastic seats placed in three rows. For the safety of the athletes and spectators, an area has also been created which separates the grandstand space from the rest of the gymnasium.

Furthermore, a scoreboard and electronic timers were purchased, and the gym was equipped with a protective carpet to cover the wooden parquet flooring in case of events outside of sporting use. In addition, sports mattresses have been ordered for the artistic gymnastics activity which will move to the new gym.

The plant, inaugurated on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the earthquake, will soon be fully operational.

Here are some pictures of the new grandstands:

