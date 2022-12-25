The roof of an apartment building in Sedico burns down, two uninhabitable apartments and families forced to find other accommodation.

The alarm went off at 21.20 on Christmas Eve in via Cordevole: the roof of an apartment building had caught fire.

The firemen rushed from Feltre and Belluno also with volunteer personnel with 3 fire engines, 2 tankers, the ladder truck, the air wagon and 21 operators assisted by the guard official have started the operations to extinguish the roof.

The intervention of the firefighters for the fire on the roof of an apartment building in Sedico

The operators immediately dissected the roof and contained the flames, avoiding a generalized blaze. Meanwhile the entire building was being evacuated, for safety.

The causes of the fire probably caused by the discharge of a flue are being examined by the fire brigade technicians.

Leakage and smoke damage to two apartments which have been declared uninhabitable until the conditions of safety and health are restored.

The complete shutdown and safety operations of the teams ended after 1.