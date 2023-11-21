Home » Corona vaccine: European Patent Office declares Moderna patent invalid
Health

Corona vaccine: European Patent Office declares Moderna patent invalid

by admin
Corona vaccine: European Patent Office declares Moderna patent invalid

In the patent dispute over corona vaccines, the European Patent Office has revoked a Moderna patent. The US company wants to appeal, BioNTech welcomes the decision.

Speakers Listen to articles Speakers Listen to articles Close Close player

corona vaccine

Listen to the audio recording of the article here: European Patent Office declares Moderna patent invalid

PlayPause -00:00:00 0.5x 0.75x 1x 1.25x 1.5x 2x More about this audio offer The audio version of this article was artificially generated. We are constantly developing this offer and look forward to your feedback. Moderna does not agree with the European Patent Office’s decision regarding a patent for its corona vaccine and wants to appeal. © Hendrik Schmidt/​dpa

In the patent dispute between the two corona vaccine manufacturers BioNTech and Moderna, the European Patent Office has declared a Moderna patent invalid. The two pharmaceutical companies announced this independently of each other. Moderna announced that it would appeal the decision. The company remains convinced of the validity of the patent.

BioNTech welcomed the decision. “We believe that this and other Moderna patents do not meet the requirements for grant and should never have been granted,” said the Mainz-based company. The European Patent Office announced that it would publish the written decision on the matter in the coming weeks or months.

This article will continue to be updated.

In the patent dispute between the two corona vaccine manufacturers BioNTech and Moderna, the European Patent Office has declared a Moderna patent invalid. The two pharmaceutical companies announced this independently of each other. Moderna announced that it would appeal the decision. The company remains convinced of the validity of the patent.

See also  "Unjustified and illegal invasion": gaming giants block the sale of video games in Russia

BioNTech welcomed the decision. “We believe that this and other Moderna patents do not meet the requirements for grant and should never have been granted,” said the Mainz-based company. The European Patent Office announced that it would publish the written decision on the matter in the coming weeks or months.

Home page

You may also like

Federal Institute on plasticizers in urine samples: No...

AUSL Modena – Annamaria Ferraresi new Welfare Director...

Brain-friendly foods, eat this every day and your...

Lipedema: This disease makes you fat

Bologna Airport, the Marconi gym opens to business...

OK-Health and Wellbeing March 2024

Advances and Challenges in Axial Spondyloarthritis and Psoriatic...

Before dying we see our life and a...

Vulvodynia, a clinic dedicated to treatment has been...

The things that happen. Mantua.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy