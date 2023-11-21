Corona vaccine: European Patent Office declares Moderna patent invalid

In the patent dispute over corona vaccines, the European Patent Office has revoked a Moderna patent. The US company wants to appeal, BioNTech welcomes the decision.

corona vaccine

In the patent dispute between the two corona vaccine manufacturers BioNTech and Moderna, the European Patent Office has declared a Moderna patent invalid. The two pharmaceutical companies announced this independently of each other. Moderna announced that it would appeal the decision. The company remains convinced of the validity of the patent.

BioNTech welcomed the decision. “We believe that this and other Moderna patents do not meet the requirements for grant and should never have been granted,” said the Mainz-based company. The European Patent Office announced that it would publish the written decision on the matter in the coming weeks or months.

This article will continue to be updated.

