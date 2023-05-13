Home » Corpse surfaces in the Venice lagoon, a gym weight around his neck
Corpse surfaces in the Venice lagoon, a gym weight around his neck

(ANSA) – VENICE, MAY 12 – The body of a man, who had hung a gym weight (for a barbell) around his neck, was fished out today from the Venice lagoon, after some employees of a nautical company had seen it float on the surface of the water, in the Punta San Giuliano area, near Mestre. The victim is between 40 and 50 years old. He has not yet been identified, and all the hypotheses are open at the moment on the causes of death, including that of a suicide. According to some witnesses, he had a deep head wound on the back of his neck, which could however be compatible with blows suffered by the body against the poles delimiting the lagoon, or even with some motor boats. The body was recovered by the police, and is now at the disposal of the judiciary. (HANDLE).

