“Cosmetic surgeons” without a specialist in plastic surgery can endanger patients …

The European society ESPRAS, which represents all national associations of plastic surgery in Europe, published today a call for action to protect patients from insufficiently trained “cosmetic surgeons”. This or similar titles are not protected in many countries and are therefore often used in a misleading way. Too often there is no specialist qualification for plastic surgery. Patients are thus deprived of the security of the professional standard in plastic surgery.

The European Society for Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (ESPRAS – ensures that all of its plastic surgeons have completed several years of specialist standard training in plastic surgery. However, in most European countries there are no legal requirements that prevent doctors without a specialist in plastic surgery, call themselves “aesthetic surgeon” or “cosmetic surgeon”. It is shocking that these titles can often only be held with basic knowledge from weekend courses. Specialists in plastic surgery, on the other hand, have the highest possible level of qualification: they have completed several years of further training , have worked in an intensive care unit for at least 6 months and have worked in emergency care. In addition, in Germany they must provide evidence of a catalog of plastic surgery operations in all body regions and also pass a final examination.

Prof. Riccardo Giunta, Specialist in Plastic Surgery and Director of the Department of Hand Surgery, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery at the Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich, Germany and President of ESPRAS, says:

“Physicians posing as cosmetic surgeons, plastic surgeons, or cosmetic physicians without proper board-certified plastic surgery can compromise patient safety. Financial interests in aesthetic surgery, as well as non-surgical aesthetics, attract many. The public is generally uninformed or under-informed about the standard of residency in plastic surgeon training Patients often believe that a doctor who claims to be an aesthetic surgeon also has corresponding residency qualifications in plastic surgery Unfortunately this is not the case all too often. This “deceptive package” is not apparent to the patient at first glance.”

ESPRAS conducted a survey in 23 European countries to assess the quality of training/specialization in plastic surgery. The results show that a high level of continuing education is required in Europe to become a specialist in plastic surgery. At the same time, the results make it clear that the public needs to be made aware of the dangers of choosing a doctor who is not trained to this specialist standard in plastic surgery. Patient education is the first step in ensuring a medical professional standard, with the general safety of patients taking precedence over individual financial gain, ESPRAS said in its position paper. ESPRAS has set itself the goal of supporting national legislation in order to create clear regulations for plastic surgery throughout Europe.

