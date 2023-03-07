March 07, 202314:34

Ansa Alfredo Cospitothe anarchist held under the 41 bis, ha asked the house arresters to the Surveillance Court of Milan. Through his lawyer, the lawyer Flavio Rossi, he has in fact filed an application for deferment of the sentence, for health reasons, in the form of home detention. The judges (the president Joanna DiRosaflanked by Ornella Anedda and two experts) have established for March 24 is the date of the hearing to discuss the request.

“Stable health conditions” Cospito’s health conditions were judged “stable”. Meanwhile, the hearing before the Surveillance Court of Milan has been set for March 24 to decide on the anarchist’s defense request for deferment of the sentence in the form of home detention. From a clinical point of view, after hospitalization at the San Paolo, no particular criticalities were highlighted. The 55-year-old remains in the penitentiary medicine department to be monitored. In recent days he has been taking only water, salt and sugar.

On hunger strike since 20 October This hearing could be convened for March 24th. The defense of the FAI ideologue, the Italian Anarchist Federation, refers in the petition to health reasons (Cospito has in fact been on hunger strike since October 20), on the basis of which the judges should, according to the lawyer, defer the execution of the sentence and send the 55-year-old under house arrest at his sister’s house. If the request were to be accepted, the 41 bis would in fact be revoked for the anarchist, against which Cospito is fighting precisely with fasting.

Health and detention The Milanese Surveillance Service is therefore called upon to examine a very delicate issue, on which jurisprudence has also expressed itself several times with interpretations, often denying the deferment of the sentence in these cases in which the critical state of health is “self-induced” by the prisoner himself. Examinations on the anarchist’s psychic condition will probably also be necessary: ​​if a mental pathology were detected, the question of self-induction could be overcome and the ok to defer the sentence.

On March 24 another hearing in Sassari Among other things, from what has been known, a hearing has also been set for March 24 before the Surveillance Court of Sassari, where Cospito remained until the end of January. A panel will have to express itself on an appeal by the defense against the rejection of the request for deferral of the sentence, already decided by a judge in Sassari. In Milan, however, the application was presented directly to the Court and therefore the assessment will already be collective.

Cospito to the lawyer: “I could be dead and they wouldn’t notice” “I could be dead and they wouldn’t notice it”, is what Alfredo Cospito told his lawyer in reference to the controls in the Opera prison. “He is convinced that they will bring him back to prison soon. There he would not be adequately controlled given that at night the agents pass by for hours and just look through the peephole”, says the defense lawyer, Flavio Rossi Albertini. “Today his potassium value is 3.2, on Monday he went to the hospital because the values ​​were inconsistent. He had gone from 2.5 to 4 and then back to 3 and the doctors feared acidosis. He took some barley but he was sick”, adds.

