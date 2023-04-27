Home » Covid: 65% of people may have been ill several times – Medicine
Health

Covid: 65% of people may have been ill several times – Medicine

by admin
Covid: 65% of people may have been ill several times – Medicine

news-txt”>

Most of the world‘s population has been infected at least once by Sars-Cov-2. In the US, some estimates suggest that 65% of people have had multiple infections, and we are all set to contract Covid-19 multiple times in the decades to come. How much damage repeated infections will cause, though, is a matter of debate among researchers, reports an article in Nature Online.

“There’s a polarization on the subject,” says Danny Altmann, an immunologist at Imperial College London. Some scholars argue that Sars-CoV-2 is a common respiratory virus, especially for those who have been vaccinated. Others believe that every contagion carries a risk of long-term harm and repercussions. The good news is that when re-infection occurs, the immune system seems poised to respond: a study of US National Basketball Association players found that re-infected players cleared the virus in an average of 5 days, compared to 7 for a first infection.

Other studies have shown that people who experience mild symptoms with their first infection are likely to have a mild infection later. A study in Qatar of 7,300 people found that the chances of severe illness upon reinfection were almost 90% lower than those from a primary infection. This is confirmed by a study that looked at 3.8 million first infections and 14,000 reinfections in England, finding that people were 61% less likely to die in the month following reinfection than after a first infection.

However, reinfection is not without risk. Those who are more vulnerable during a first infection continue to be so in subsequent ones. A study by the National Covid Cohort Collaborative in the United States of more than 16 million people found that a second serious infection was much more common in those who had a first serious infection.

See also  Justin Bieber Lyme disease and mononucleosis: primary explains what he has

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy