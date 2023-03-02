Home Health Farewell to the Chief of Medicine of Oglio Po Giorgio Ragni
Health

Farewell to the Chief of Medicine of Oglio Po Giorgio Ragni

Farewell to the Chief of Medicine of Oglio Po Giorgio Ragni

He died at the age of 61 on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Giorgio Ragni. He had been head of medicine since 2014 at the Oglio Po hospital in Casalmaggiore and in December 2021 he had represented the department he headed in the city council, presenting himself together with some nurses, receiving the City of Casalmaggiore Award for all those who had worked against Covid in first line.

Ragni had been fighting for several years with a disease that was difficult to cure, but which he had managed to keep at bay. However, his death was quite sudden, given that he was only regularly at work on Tuesday. A resident of Parma, Ragni had become Head Doctor in Casalmaggiore after having already known the Casalasco area well, given that in San Giovanni in Croce he had been director of the Medicine department at the Aragona hospital. Then various jobs between Reggio Emilia, Piacenza and Parma and in 2014 the “big leap” to the Oglio Po hospital.

