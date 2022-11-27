“There is no particular pressure on hospital wards, but we will soon have the flu peak”

“We are observing a large number of Covid reinfections even close in time. And, unfortunately, also among those who have had the first round of vaccinations. A recent study in ‘Nature’ has shown, regardless of immunization, that those who contract a new infection have a higher risk of death from all causes but also of hospitalisation. Therefore letting the virus circulate and not taking the fourth dose involves risks that, especially the elderly, should not run. It is true that today the Covid disease is less serious, but the strong inflammation that is generated can cause damage, as the study discovered “. Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), underlines this to beraking latest news Salute, commenting on the data of the weekly Covid monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health.

On hospital wards “there is no particular pressure, but soon we will also have the flu peak”, warns and having “as the ISS report highlighted, an Rt of 1.04, therefore above the epidemic threshold, means that the cases will increase. Therefore – concludes Andreoni – there is no emergency, but we must also be ready to deal with an increase in infections “.